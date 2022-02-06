Rockford museum re-opens, celebrates Black History Month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local museum has re-opened with a new exhibit on display.

The Ethnic Heritage Museum, 1129 S Main St., is back open, with their Black History Month exhibit ready to be viewed every Sunday. The display shows Rockford’s involvement in the Black Panther movement, even highlighting the founder of Rockford’s Black Panther Party.

“Here in Rockford, it was widely accepted,” said David Ruffin, board of directors curator for the African American Gallery. “They work with the police department, they did a lot of social programming, so just to see Rockford’s involvement.”

The museum plans on having a “Women in History” exhibit set up in March.