ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Ethnic Heritage Museum has unveiled a new exhibit that spotlights a Grammy award winner.

James Wright, otherwise known as “Big Jim,” was a musician, composer, songwriter and record producer. He worked with stars like Janet Jackson, Patti Labelle, Elton John, Sting, Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, Rod Stewart and other big names.

The Rockford native and graduate of Rockford West High School received three Grammy awards for his work.

Richard Meeks, Wright’s cousin, gave a special presentation about his life on Sunday.

“I knew when he started, playing for Aretha Franklin, Janet Jackson, that he had made it, and it just made me proud,” Meeks said. “A lot of these people have seen him grow up, and in some ways helped him by word of appreciation, or a confidence booster. So, I think a number of people have helped him to get to where he is.”

The exhibit will be on display until November 5.