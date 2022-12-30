ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Burpee Museum celebrated the holidays with a new exhibit that showcases the world of the Ice Age.

Guests got to meet extinct giants like the Columbian Mammoth and the Smilodon. Special holiday workshops, such as paleoart, were available as well. It forced guests to use reasoned speculation and scientific evidence to make decisions when drawing one of North America’s most famous prehistoric predators; Dire Wolves.

Ryan Pickerill, education lead at the museum, said that it is important to have events like these.

“So, we work really hard to come up with unique events for people, so when they come to Burpee, they are seeing something different each time,” Pickerill said. “We put a lot of work into the research behind these events.”

The event was free for Burpee Museum members.