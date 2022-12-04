ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local museum is educating people on how holidays are celebrated around the world.

The Ethnic Heritage Museum held their annual “Heritage Holidays” open house on Sunday. Their cultural Christmas galleries feature a variety of ethnic holiday traditions from Lithuanian straw ornaments to Kwanzaa and Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The vast exhibits were put together by the community.

“We’re 100% volunteer, which I think makes it even more special that as a volunteer organization we’re able to do so much and showcase such a variety of things,” said Board President Jocelyn McLaughlin.

Local musicians performed throughout the day to add to the festivities.