ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It might not be baseball season yet, but Sunday was the opening day for a special exhibit at the Ethnic Heritage Museum.

The new showcase honors Black baseball players throughout history. The museum is looking back on the Negro League and its players for Black History Month, including players like Buck O’Neil, Josh Gibson and Satchel Paige.

Jackie Robinson and Hank Aaron are featured as well, of course. There is even a Chicago Cubs section with autographed items.

Baseball mirrored segregation in the United States, but it also helped give players a chance.

“Because of baseball, it gave us an opportunity to do better financially and socially,” said David Ruffin, board of directors for the Ethnic Heritage Museum. “It also gave us an opportunity to show our accomplishments, to show what we can do best.”

The exhibit will be up through April.