ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local museum hosted a meet and greet with a local actor playing an escaped slave, as part of celebrating Black History Month.

Midway Village Museum also paid tribute to Black History Month with an exhibit on two of Rockford’s earliest Black residents. Residents chatted on Sunday with the actors that are a part of the real life story on General Ben Butler and the escaped slave Shepard Mallory.

“It means a lot, I’m glad I got asked to do this opportunity,” said Robert Strader, the actor who portrays Shepard Mallory. “I feel like when things happen a long time ago, people tend to forget about them, so talking about it and making sure people know history, it really helps bring up a conversation that we should be having everyday, not just on Black History Month.”

More information on the performances can be found on Midway Village Museum’s website.