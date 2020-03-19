Rockford musician Miles Nielsen to stream concert online

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — Rockford musician Miles Nielsen and his wife, Kelly Steward, will be holding a Facebook Live concert at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

“If you’re out there and you’ve been at home for a few days, and you’re like, ‘I need something different,’ this show is not just for adults. It’s for kids, too,” Nielsen said.

Nielsen and Steward plan to put on a concert from their living room.

Nielsen is taking donations. He, Steward, along with his brother, current Cheap Trick drummer Daxx Nielsen, and their dad, Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen, formed “The Nielson Trust” band earlier this year, but their tour was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

