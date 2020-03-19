Rockford musician Miles Nielsen to stream concert online

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Miles Nielsen via Facebook

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — Rockford musician Miles Nielsen and his wife, Kelly Steward, will be holding a Facebook Live concert at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

“If you’re out there and you’ve been at home for a few days, and you’re like, ‘I need something different,’ this show is not just for adults. It’s for kids, too,” Nielsen said.

Nielsen and Steward plan to put on a concert from their living room.

Nielsen is taking donations. He, Steward, along with his brother, current Cheap Trick drummer Daxx Nielsen, and their dad, Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen, formed “The Nielson Trust” band earlier this year, but their tour was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong
Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories