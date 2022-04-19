ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local Muslims are using a holy month to welcome members of other faiths into their community.

The Muslim Association of Greater Rockford hosted an interfaith dinner. It allowed the community to see how fast is broken during Ramadan. Muslims go without food from sun up to sun down during Ramadan to atone for their sins.

Organizers said that it allows for better understanding between neighbors.

“I feel like it’s important to learn about everybody’s faith,” said Samra Isic, public relations chair for the Muslim Association of Greater Rockford. “So, in the Rockford area, there’s a lot of different faiths and everything is so mixed that it’s nice to be able to host something and invite everyone from our community to see what this beautiful center is.”

More than 300 people were expected to attend Tuesday night’s dinner.