ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the Fourth of July falling on a Tuesday this year, many of us will be looking forward to an extended weekend.

And there may be no better place to enjoy that weekend than Rockford. At least, according to one publication.

WorldAtlas, an online geography resource, recently published “8 Ideal Destinations For a 3-Day Weekend In Illinois.”

Alongside popular state attractions like Chicago and Starved Rock State Park was Rockford, which received a glowing review from author Aryan Singh.

“The city is home to a population of nearly 150,000 people providing a lively environment and amazing culture,” wrote Singh. “While it may be a large city, one of Rockford’s prime attractions is nestled within nature.”

The Anderson Japanese Gardens and Rockford’s museums were noted among the top destinations in the city; as well as Lino’s, which Singh says “serves some of the best pizza in the state.”

“All in all, Rockford is a comprehensive and fun way to enjoy Illinois,” he concluded.