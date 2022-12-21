ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford has been named one of the “9 Underrated US Destinations That are Real-Life Winter Wonderlands,” according to TripAdvisor company, Viator.

The site compiled a list of America’s “best winter wonderland-esque towns.”

The ranking placed Rockford on a list with eight other locations throughout the United States, including Leavenworth, Washington; Frankenmuth, Michigan; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Duluth, Minnesota; Corning, New York; Stowe, Vermont; Whitefish, Montana; and Silverton, Oregon.

Visitors to Rockford can ” Visitors of all ages will “appreciate the All Aglow Holiday Display at the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens, a free event that lures locals and travelers alike for its 300,000 colorful lights.

“The destination’s snow-covered hills and forests provide a postcard-worthy backdrop for sports such as snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and ice fishing,” Viator author Lauren Dana Ellman wrote.

Other Christmastime displays in Rockford include the “Illuminated” display at Anderson Japanese Gardens, the “Festival of Lights” at Sinnissippi Park, and the annual “Stroll on State.”