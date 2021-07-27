Rockford narcotics police arrest alleged drug dealer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford narcotics detectives have arrested Dontey Davis, 25, a suspected dealer of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana, after a drug investigation.

According to Rockford Police, authorities received information about a drug trade taking place in the area of the 2400 block of River Oaks Lane. Detectives executed a search warrant on July 20th and say they found the drugs, along with a loaded defaced handgun.

Davis was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Unlawful Possession of a Defaced Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, and Possession of Cannabis.

He was taken into custody and lodged at the Winnebago County Jail.