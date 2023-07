ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The average price for a gallon of gas in Rockford is up more than three cents from a week ago.

The price currently sits at $3.62 per gallon. That price is down by more than a dollar from this time last year.

The national average has gone up by more than 2 cents in the last week, bringing it to $3.55 per gallon. It was down 78 cents from this time last yeear.

The price for diesel is at $3.83 nationwide, up almost three cents from last week.