Rockford native, Boylan grad launches new Hollywood production company

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment & Direct-To-Consumer, speaks onstage at HBO Max WarnerMedia Investor Day Presentation at Warner Bros. Studios on October 29, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

LOS ANGELES (WTVO) — Rockford native and former WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt has formed a new production company with Lionsgate.

The new company, The Green Room, formed alongside producer Jon Wu, will develop and produce new TV projects, according to Variety.

Greenblatt, who attended Boylan Catholic High, started his career with FOX Broadcasting and helped develop shows such as Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, The X-Files and Party of Five before moving over to Showtime, where he oversaw development of shows such as Dexter, Californication and Weeds.

Also a theatrical producer, Greenblatt produced the musical stage version of 9 to 5 and the upcoming televised musical, “Annie Live!”

As head of NBC Entertainment, Greenblatt shepherded shows such as Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, The Black List, This is Us and The Voice.

Greenblatt became head of WarnerMedia Entertainment in 2019 and oversaw the launch of the streaming service HBO Max before being let go when the company restructured in August 2020.