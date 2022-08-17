ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native Jake Runestad has earned an EMMY award nomination for his new “Earth Symphony.”

Runestad was named “one of the best of the younger American composers,” according to the Chicago Triune, and has composed music for the Washington National Opera, Swedish Radio Symphony, Netherlands Radio Chior, Dallas Symphony, and more.

“Earth Symphony,” a 35-minute work for chorus and orchestra with an original libretto by Todd Boss, is a

5-part dramatic monologue from the voice of Mother Earth.

“Earth Symphony” was aired by Arizona PBS for a TV special entitled “From the Edge to Hope.”

Runestad earned a 2020 GRAMMY for his album “The Hope of Living.”

He was born in Rockford, attending Bloom Elementary and Eisenhower Middle School before graduating from Guilford High School in 2004.

He has a master’s of music in composition from Johns Hopkins University.

He currently lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota.