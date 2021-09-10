Rockford native Emily Bear hits #1 on iTunes Music chart

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — World renowned musician and Rockford native Emily Bear and fellow musician Abigail Barlow have landed at #1 on iTunes’ Top 40 US Pop albums for a musical version of the popular Netflix show, Bridgerton.

Barlow & Bear’s “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” features 15 songs inspired by the show. The project began as a series of TikTok videos created during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Bear is a pianist, composer, singer-songwriter from the Rockford area who made her first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she was six years old.

Her music has appeared in films such as A Dog’s Journey and Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase.

