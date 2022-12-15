ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Twenty-one-year-old composer and Rockford native Emily Bear will compose the music for an upcoming Netflix feature film.

Bear will score “Dog Gone,” starring Rob Lowe and Kimberly Willliams-Paisley, according to IMDb.

The film is “Based on the true story of a father and son who repair their fractured relationship during a forced hike of the Appalachian trail to find their beloved lost dog,” and is directed by “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” director Stephen Herek.

Bear announced her first feature film score on her Instagram on Wednesday.

Bear, along with songwriting partner Abigail Barlow, won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album for the “Unofficial Bridgerton Musical,” which tells the story of the first season of Netflix’s smash hit series “Bridgerton.”

Bear was born and raised in Rockford, and played at the White House for President George W. Bush in 2008 when she was only six.

She gained fame as a piano prodigy on the Ellen DeGeneres show, has released several pop singles, and performed at Washington D.C.’s Fourth of July concert in 2022.

She also composed music for the films “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase” and “A Dog’s Journey.”

“Dog Gone” is scheduled to be released on Netflix on January 13th, 2023.