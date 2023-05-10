ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native and musician Emily Bear is hitting the road with Beyoncé as part of the singer’s Renaissance World Tour.

According to Bear’s mother, Andrea, she performed for the first show of the tour in Stockholm on Tuesday night.

Beyoncé sat atop the piano, with Bear playing, during a portion of the concert. Bear is appearing as the featured pianist. The tour will continue across Europe through June and then come to North America for 40 stadium performances, according to Variety.

Bear was born and raised in Rockford and played at the White House for President George W. Bush in 2008 when she was only six.

She gained fame as a piano prodigy on the Ellen DeGeneres show, has released several pop singles, and performed at Washington D.C.’s Fourth of July concert in 2022.

She also composed music for the films “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase” and “A Dog’s Journey.”

Bear, along with songwriting partner Abigail Barlow, won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album for the “Unofficial Bridgerton Musical,” which tells the story of the first season of Netflix’s smash hit series “Bridgerton.”