ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native Emily Bear celebrated her first Grammy win on Sunday.

Bear won the award for the Best Musical Theater Album for her “Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” that she wrote with songwriting partner Abigail Barlow. The musical tells the story of the first season of Netflix’s smash hit series “Bridgerton.”

Bear was born and raised in Rockford, graduating from Guilford High School in 2017.