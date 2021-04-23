Rockford native, Hollywood showrunner offering to pay tuition for 5 kids at his former school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford native turned Hollywood showrunner is giving back to local students.

TV writer Shawn Ryan will pay tuition for five kids to attend Keith Country Day School. Students entering 7th-11th grade next school year can apply.

Ryan says classes and Keith’s theater program helped him get to where he is today and hopes to give the same opportunity to kids who otherwise wouldn’t get it.

“I was a scholarship student when I was at Keith, I had a scholarship, I had a work-study program where I would do jobs for the school, my father volunteered his time he was an accountant and he would do the books for the school in order to offset some of the tuition for my brother and myself,” said Ryan.

Applications are due June 15.


