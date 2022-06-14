ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford University alum Julia Schade was honored at Sunday’s Tony awards as the musical director and performer of “Six: The Musical,” which won two awards.

“I’m an Auburn High CAPA grad, class of ’96, and I played for several summers at Starlight Theater! I’m very proud to be from Rockford and lived there until 4 years ago. I love my hometown!” she said after the win, according to the City of Rockford.

“Six: The Musical” tells the story of the wives of King Henry VIII through a pop concert in which the Queens sing about who suffered the most as Henry’s wife, with the “winner” becoming the group’s lead singer.

Schade also played the part of Joan in the show.

The musical won awards for Best Score and Best Costumes.