Rockford native James Robinson named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTVO) — Rockford native James Robinson has been named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month of September.

“Robinson becomes the second consecutive Jaguars player to win NFL Rookie of the Month in the opening month of the season, joining QB Gardner Minshew II, who earned the award in September 2019,” according to the Jaguars website. “He is the eighth different Jaguars player to win Rookie of the Month honors and joins RB Fred Taylor as the only running backs in Jaguars history to win an NFL Rookie of the Month award. Prior to Robinson and Minshew, the last Jaguars player to win NFL Rookie of the Month honors was LB Clint Ingram in November 2006.”

Robinson played for the Lutheran Crusaders in 2015. He finished his high school career as Illinois’ all-time rushing leader with 9,045 yards. He also set a state record with his 158 rushing touchdowns and with his 948 points scored.

Then it was on to Illinois State where Robinson again made his mark. He became the Redbird’s second all-time leading rusher. He is their third all-time leading scorer. This past season he set a single game rushing record with 297 yards against Southeast Missouri State.

