CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Jodi Benson, who provided the voice of Ariel in the animated “The Little Mermaid,” cut the ribbon Thursday on a new 100th anniversary Disney exhibit that opens in Chicago this weekend.

The “Disney 100: The Exhibition” is a tribute to Walt Disney and the worlds he helped create, featuring more than 200 artifacts from the company’s past and present, ranging from costumes and props to one of the earliest known drawings of Mickey Mouse.

Benson, who grew up in Rockford and attended Boylan Catholic High School, recalled how her time in the region helped her stay grounded in navigating a tricky industry.

“My roots are in Rockford and my family is in the Illinois area. And I think being raised in the Midwest has given me a nice sensibility. It has given me a reality check about who I am and where I came from,” she said.

The exhibit is set to open at the Exhibition Hub Art Center, at 2367 W. Logan Blvd, and will run into the 2024.