Virgil Abloh, Rockford native and Louis Vitton designer, dead at 41

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native and Louis Vitton designer Virgil Abloh has died at the age of 41.

The news was announced in a tweet by the LVMH Group Sunday. Abloh had reportedly been battling cancer in private for several years.

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, said in the tweet:

“We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend.”

LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. pic.twitter.com/CytwZLvSFu — LVMH (@LVMH) November 28, 2021

Abloh was a graduate of Boylan High School in Rockford, and recently designed jerseys for the school’s soccer team. He is also famous for designing the shoes Serena Williams wore to the 2019 Met Gala.