Rockford native reacts to his friend’s death on “Rust” set

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hollywood mourns the loss of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died from a fatal gunshot wound from a prop gun on the set of Alec Baldwin’s “Rust.”

A stateline man, now producing motion pictures in Hollywood, worked alongside Hutchins, and said that his colleague’s death was “senseless.”

The Rockford native said that he developed a great friendship with Hutchins, and that he can not believe she is gone.

“When I saw the next news headline, saying it was her name, the bottom falls out of you” Joe Bohn said.

Bohn has over a decade of experience working in Hollywood. He was born and raised in Rockford, and moved to LA in 2009. He helped to produce a TV show three years ago, which is where he met Halyna Hutchins.

“We started viewing DP’s from LA, and we came across Halyna and ended up liking her the best, so we offered her the job and she flew out, and we started shooting the feature with her as our DP,” said Bohn.

The 42-year-old died on the movie set of “Rust” in New Mexico. Actor Alec Baldwin unknowingly fire the prop gun, which killed her.

“She wasn’t just a lovely person herself, but she was a joy to work with,” said Bohn. “She didn’t cause problems, she tried to solve them before they started. She was a great person all the way around.”

Bohn said that he does not understand how something like this could happen.

“It was senseless, you know, there’s so many protocols that lead up to this kind of thing happening that should keep it from happening. Yeah, it knocks the wind of you” said Bohn. “Everyone in that chain that leads up to that gun being on set is responsible to some degree.”

Bohn wishes that he made more of an effort to reconnect with Hutchins over the years, but said that her legacy will live on through her work.

“She’s a bright light, you know? She was cheery and happy and creative, and a joy to work with, a joy to be around, and I wish I had spent more time with her,” said Bohn.

Bohn said that no movie or show is worth a human life. He hopes that the filmmaking industry will get a wakeup call through this tragedy, to help create a safer environment for everyone involved in making TV shows and movies, so that something like this will never happen again.