ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native Robert Istad won the “Best Choral Performance” award at the Grammy’s Sunday night.

Istad won the award for conducting Mahler’s Symphony #8.

He currently teaches at California State University.

Another Rockford native, Emily Bear, won the award for the Best Musical Theater Album for her “Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” that she wrote with songwriting partner Abigail Barlow.