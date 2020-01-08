UPDATE: Rockford needs help taking down city’s Christmas decorations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In a press release Friday, the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau says it has postponed the Stroll on State “Back in the Box” event until Saturday, January 18th.

ORIGINAL STORY: Downtown Rockford still has its holiday decorations up, and the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is asking for volunteers to help take them down this weekend.

The “Stroll on State Back in the Box” event is happening this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, and again from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Volunteers can sign up at this link, although organizers say its not required.

Volunteers between the ages of 12 and 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Volunteers who are 16-17 years old must have a signed waiver.

