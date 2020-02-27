Rockford neighborhood group receives $15K grant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jeremiah Development, a non-profit group which provides social services to the Coronado Haskell neighborhood, received a $15,000 grant on Thursday.

The grant came from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and will help the 700 residents helped by the organization.

Jeremiah Development provides help with housing, health care, immigration and legal services, and more.

Board President Greg Cox said, “We like to say we’re bringing heart to the heart of the city. Every city has to develop from its core. The core of Rockford has been neglected for far too long and we’re trying to rectify that.”

The group also unveiled its new space inside the Mendelsshon Performing Arts Center, at 406 N Main St, from where it will provide on-site services and a meeting space for residents.

