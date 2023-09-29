ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Eyewitness News Morning Anchor Whitney Martin was awakened by a bolt of lightning striking her home during a thunderstorm.

“You could hear the impact,” she said, describing the sound as a “loud boom” and “exactly what you’d think a lightning strike would sound like. Then, the smoke detectors went off.”

The strike blasted away shingles and tore a hole in the roof, knocking pictures and decorations off the walls below.

Luckily, the lightning didn’t cause a fire.

Late last year, the home of Stillman Valley’s head football coach caught fire after a lightning strike.

Meteorologist Joey Marino said there were two lightning strikes recorded in Rockford during the storm, and added that there is a 1 in 200 chance of a home being struck by lightning in northern Illinois.

The National Weather Service says a typical lightning flash holds 300 million volts and 30,000 amps. In comparison, a typical household socket current holds 120 volts and 15 amps.

