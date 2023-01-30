ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place needs donations to help those less fortunate now that extreme cold weather is in the stateline.

They are looking for warm gloves, warm men’s and women’s boots and men’s and women’s heavy coats. Any and all donations are wanted.

Residents can drop them off at the non-profit’s outreach center, 1149 Railroad Ave., Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Find a full list of needed items below: