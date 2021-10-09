Rockford non-profit celebrates 10 years of supporting cancer patients

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Runners and walkers were stretching Saturday night after racing for a good cause.

Nik’s Wish Foundation set the start line at Rivets Stadium to celebrate a decade of granting wishes for young adults fighting cancer. Runners ran a 7-K, and walkers completed a one and a half mile loop.

The organizer of Nik’s Wish reminisced on the past 10 years and helping to provide moments during tough parts of people’s lives.

“The night before cancer took his life, he asked us to help them have a wish too,” said Kelli Ritschel Boehle, founder of the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation. “With the blessing of God and family, and some wonderful volunteers in the Rockford community, we’ve put on the very first Nik’s Home Run, and we raised some money, and we delivered a wish, and that was 10 years ago, and from there we delivered 200 more.”

Saturday’s auction was filled with goodies, including Bears tickets, a signed Packers football and more. The money raised from the items has already set the organization up to grant three more wishes.