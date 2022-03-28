ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit is taking action on healthcare after Mercyhealth got approval to close services at its Rockton campus.

“Northwest Neighbors” began a series of talks for residents to express their opinions on needs for the West and Northwest-side community. The group said that healthcare services have not kept up with the growing population.

They want people to participate in these meetings so they can take their concerns to the city and local healthcare systems.

“So there’s a whole variety of resources here, but they’re not necessarily all coordinated, and they don’t necessarily provide the things that might be needed in the future,” said Mike Gallagher of Northwest Neighbors.

The next talk will take place at noon Wednesday at the Spark Center, 3112 N. Rockton Ave., followed by a meeting from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday.