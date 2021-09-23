Rockford non-profit holds fundraiser for kids too old for Make-A-Wish

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A fundraiser for a local non-profit raised money for young cancer patients, while raising awareness for an upcoming event.

Nik’s Wish hosted the “Nik’s Rock’n Home Run Party” at Rbi’s, 3870 N Perryville Rd, on Thursday night. Proceeds from specialty drinks and menu items supported the charity, which grants wished for kids too old for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Over 200 young adults have had their dreams come true during a time when any bit of positivity helps.

“About 50% of the kids we help do not beat cancer in five years, and that is very sad,” said Kelli Ritschel Boehle, the founder of the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation. “So, not only are we bringing them joy for that moment, but we are creating precious memories, and they are very precious because there is only so many that they have.”

Everyone who went to the fundraiser was encouraged to sign up for the 10th annual Nik’s Home Run 7K.