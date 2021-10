ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford organization that aims to grant wishes of young adults fighting cancer is getting ready to host its largest fundraiser of the year.

Nik’s Home Run 7-k starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Rockford Rivets Stadium, 4503 Interstate Blvd. Proceeds will benefit the Nikolas Ritschell Foundation.

It costs $35 to run, but it is free to get in for other activities. An auction to win two Bears tickets will take place as well.