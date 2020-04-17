1  of  2
Rockford non-profit in need of face masks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention putting out new recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19, Carpenter’s Place says its in need of face masks.

Carpenter’s Place, a homeless day center located at 1149 Railroad Ave, says the masks would be for its guests.

Carpenter’s Place administrators say those individuals are some of the most vulnerable to the disease.

