Rockford non-profit raises $112K for cancer patients

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A race benefiting a stateline non-profit ran circles around its previous fundraisers.

Nik’s Home Run took place last Saturday at Rivets Stadium, 4503 Interstate Blvd., in Loves Park. Nik’s Wish Charity brightens the lives of young adults battling cancer.

Funds from more than 250 runners, an auction, sponsors and donations totaled to more than $112,000. That is enough money to grant 18 wishes.

Organizers said that this year’s race was the most successful 7-K since the tradition started a decade ago.