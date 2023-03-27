ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline non-profit has received a massive donation to help fulfill wishes.

Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) awarded $10,000 to Nik’s Wish.

A check ceremony took place at Rivets Stadium on Monday. The non-profit’s mission is to give wishes to young adults who are currently battling cancer.

Two wishes are now able to be granted with the money.

Kelli Ritschel Boehle, founder and executive director of “Nik’s Wish,” said that the non-profit can continue to grow and help young adults thanks to organizations like MDRT.

“It’s a testament that there’s a gap out there and we’re trying to fill that gap, and organizations like MDRT really recognize that we need their help to do that,” Boehle said. “And, so, God bless you for helping us fill that gap. It means a lot to these families, a lot to these young adults who are fighting cancer. They need the hope that a wish brings, and without help like that we can’t do it.”

A wish from the organization normally costs about $6,000.