ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit that works with youth has landed a grant that will help it expand its facilities.

Comprehensive Community Solutions, or CCS, was awarded $300,000 by the State of Illinois. The money will help give a facelift to the historic Mott Brothers building on S. Main Street, which the organization has called home since 2002.

The grant will be used to build out new classrooms, offices and some flexible learning spaces. CCS manages YouthBuild Rockford, Rock for Work and Alpha.

YouthBuild and Rock for Work help youth gain skills they can use in the workforce while Alpha helps promote nutrition and fitness.