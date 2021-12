ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit made sure old electronics did not go to waste, while helping those who serve.

Over the last month, “Keep Illinois Beautiful” has been collecting unwanted cell phones and tablets. The devices were boxed up on Tuesday, and are now headed to “Cell Phones for Soldiers.”

Electronics are either refurbished or recycled, and the group uses proceeds to buy calling cards for active duty military and veterans.

In all, more than 250 phones were shipped.