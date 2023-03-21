ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A summertime expo in Downtown Rockford is hoping to get entrepreneurs to “think big.”

“Think Big!” will be holding their second expo on August 5. The stateline non-profit focuses on getting resources, education and exposure to current and future minority-owned businesses.

There will be more than 100 vendors this year, as well as workshops.

Sheila Hill, co-founder of Think Big!, believes that entrepreneurship in the area is huge.

“Entrepreneurship is so important and people want to own something, right, and they want to leave something for their children, and I think people really want to learn about how to start their business,” Hill said.

The last Think Big! expo was in 2018, where over 5,000 people attended. They are expecting 6,000 people this year.