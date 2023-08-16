ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local nonprofit is celebrating half a century of service in the community.

Residents gathered at Milestone Wednesday morning. The organization has provided around the clock care for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities for 50 years.

A time capsule was buried to mark the anniversary. Items inside include a placard of the first 100 people to reside at Milestone, as well as Special Olympics medals.

Administrators said that the capsule represents more than just Milestone.

“Everything that we have done is to help provide better lives for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and so all the accomplishments in there, are their accomplishments, but really, they’re attributed to the City of Rockford and the City of Loves Park and our whole surrounding area,” said Bill Grahn, president and CEO of Milestone. “So, that’s why everything together makes one great time capsule, that represents everything.”

The time capsule will be opened in 2073, which marks Milestone’s 100th anniversary.