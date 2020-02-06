Rockford nonprofit receives grant for at-risk teens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local group that helps out at-risk youth in Rockford is getting some big help.

YouthBuild Rockford announced that it has been given a grant for $115,000. The money was granted by the statewide YouthBuild Illinois coalition.

The non-profit works to help teenagers complete their high school degree and learn vocation skills in construction.

Courtesy http://comprehensivecommunitysolutions.org/

Last November, 23 graduates completed the program. According to their website, YouthBuild Rockford has seen over 5,000 youth apply and has served more than 1,000 young people since 1995.

