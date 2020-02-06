Rockford nonprofit receives grant for at-risk teens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local group that helps out at-risk youth in Rockford is getting some big help.



YouthBuild Rockford announced that it has been given a grant for $115,000. The money was granted by the statewide YouthBuild Illinois coalition.



The non-profit works to help teenagers complete their high school degree and learn vocation skills in construction.

Last November, 23 graduates completed the program. According to their website, YouthBuild Rockford has seen over 5,000 youth apply and has served more than 1,000 young people since 1995.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

