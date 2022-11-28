ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents have until the end of the week to apply to be a member of the River Bluff Board of Directors.

The new board will be comprised of nine members. One of those seats will be for a current county board member while the rest will be appointed by the Winnebago County Board chairman.

Members of the board will represent the community. They must possess specific expertise in the areas of health care, banking, accounting, social services, human resources and marketing.

Applicants should submit a letter of interest, resume and letters of recommendation to the Winnebago County Board Chairman’s Office, 404 Elm St. They are due by 5 p.m. Friday.