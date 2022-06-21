ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — River Bluff Health and Rehabilitation held its Second Annual Senior Expo on Tuesday.

Representatives from local home health care, hospice, and funeral home businesses were on hand today, at the nursing home at 4401 N Main Street.

Organizers said they hope to remove some of the stigmas from nursing homes with the event.

“The perception of a nursing home is where it is the last of their life. For River Bluff, we talk about the quality of life. We’re talking about giving them exposure, that this is not about where we’re coming to rest. This is about coming to have quality of life,” said River Bluff admissions specialist, Thhimothy Harris.