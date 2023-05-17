ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents of a local nursing home got a furry surprise Wednesday afternoon.

They got to take part in a “Pup Parade” in honor of “National Skilled Nursing Home Week.”

The parade took place at River Bluff Health & Rehabilitation. Residents got to interact with the dogs, some of which were dressed up. They also got to enjoy games, have free popcorn and partake in other fun activities.

Organizers said that this was a thank you for providing 24-hour nursing care to those at River Bluff.

“We have a skilled nursing home week, and we just thank our staff for everything they have done, especially for the residents and the facility,” said Laura Doise, marketing director of River Bluff.