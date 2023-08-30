ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local nursing students got a new perspective Wednesday on one of the most dangerous jobs in the nation.

Forty-five Saint Anthony College of Nursing students spent the day getting hands-on experience at an Orangeville farm. Students simulate a grain bin rescue during their “Farm Safety Day,” as well as learning about the most common farm injuries and how to treat them.

One student said that he is happy to have a better understanding of the types of real-world situations that he could face.

“I think it’s a really important thing, especially around here, because we’re in such a rural community. We have so many different farms, and possible accidents can happen around here,” said Riley Nitz. “So, especially as a new grad, it’s nice to have an insight as to what you could see just coming out of school.”

Stateline Farm Rescue helps train the students. It has been holding events like this for over 30 years.