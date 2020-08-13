Rockford officer accused of battery makes first court appearance

(WTVO) — A Rockford police officer accused of battery made his first appearance in court. During the hearing, Frank Fabiani asked the judge to seal booking and case information.

Back in June, a struggle occurred between the officer and 22-year-old William Gettings during a traffic stop.

A criminal complaint alleged that Gettings was combative and spat on an officer as they wrestled him to the ground, at which point he said, “I’m grabbing your gun,” and placed his hand on the grip of the an officer’s weapon.

Originally, Gettings faced charges but they were later dropped after video from the squad car was reviewed.

A mugshot shows Gettings with a bandage on his forehead and bruising around his swollen eye.

Officer Frank Fabiani was charged with Misdemeanor Battery.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite-Ross said the video won’t be released to the public until it is used as evidence in the trial.

“These charges today is what my office does all the time,” Hite Ross said, adding that the original charges against Gettings were filed before the video had been reviewed and that is it common for her office to press charges without video evidence.

Chief Dan O’Shea said Fabiani has been with the Rockford Police Department for 19 months at the time of the incident.

Fabiani’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 28th.

