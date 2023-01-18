ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago State’s Attorney decided Wednesday that a Rockford Police officer was justified in shooting a teen last year.

Officers responded to a ‘911’ call on St. Anne’s Way off Alpine Road back in September. They were told that the 17-year-old suspect had attacked someone in the house.

One of the officers knew the teen, and that he had a history with police. When they heard his grandmother screaming from the basement, they found him holding two knives. One officer shot the teen as he started walking toward his mother.

The state’s attorney concluded that the use of force was justified and no charges will be filed.