ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police officers came under attack by four people while trying to arrest Brishawn Vaughn, 18, after pursuit early Thursday morning.

Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Bell School Road. As officers approached, police say the driver, Vaughn, crashed into a squad car and the passenger, Darrell Davis, 18, got out and ran.

Officers used a K9 to subdue and arrest Davis. Police said both Davis and the arresting officer were injured during the arrest and were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and released.

Officers then used stop sticks to blow out the vehicle’s tires as Vaughn continued west on E. State Street before stopping in the 4000 block.

Vaughn then got out and ran, according to authorities, and another K9 unit was used to help take him into custody.

As officers were taking Vaughn into custody, police said another car pulled up and four people – Antonio Leavy, 37, Centrell Gordon, 35, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy – got out and got into a struggle with officers, to prevent Vaughn’s arrest.

All were arrested, police said. Police also said a loaded gun was found in the car.

Vaughn is charged with Aggravated Fleeing, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Damage to State Property, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Defaced Firearm, and various outstanding warrants.

Davis was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest.

Leavy was charged with Resisting Arrest/Obstruction of Justice.

Gordon, the 16-year-old girl and the 15-year-old boy were each charged with Resisting Arrest and Battery to a Police Officer.