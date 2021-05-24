Rockford officially accepting applications for Fire, Police Chief openings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has released the official job descriptions for the Fire Chief and Police Chief positions and is now accepting applications.

The City of Rockford Fire and Police Commission, in consultation with Industrial/Organizational Solutions, developed the descriptions.

Written comments can be submitted via email to RockfordFD@iosolutions.com for comments on the Fire Chief or RockfordPD@iosolutions.com on comments for the Police Chief.

Officials say once both candidates have been selected, the city will host virtual meetings to help the public meet their new chiefs.