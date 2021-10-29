Rockford officials react to Bell Bowl Prairie

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In a relatively unexpected move Thursday, the Rockford Airport decided to halt it’s construction project that would have dug up the Bell Bowl Prairie.

The Natural Land Institute filed a restraining order and injunction against the Rockford Fire Department order earlier this week, which they have since reversed.

The airport will hold off on its expansion project until March of 2022, so new plans can be drawn up that would not disturb the Bell Bowl Basin. The Natural Land Institute said that it will continue to pursue legal action to protect the remainder of the prairie if the new plan poses a threat.

Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli was also pleased with the airport’s decision.

The republican released a statement on Monday, reading in part quote: “I now call upon the Board of Commissioners, and environmentalists, to come to the table and determine a solution that is beneficial for both the airport and the prairie.”